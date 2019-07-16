Why do Republicans oppose expanding Medicaid in North Carolina?
It totally is unfathomable. Many employees do not get health insurance and do not earn enough to be able to afford health care.
To be eligible for Medicaid, one’s monthly income must not exceed $867 and one’s resources must not exceed $2,000 for individual beneficiaries.
So, a person who earns as little as $250 a week is not eligible.
Not only do the individuals sometimes suffer — and, even die — because of a lack of health care, but hospitals also are harmed. In particular, many rural hospitals have closed, or are on the edge of closing, because they need more income.
They have to, and do, treat low-income people who cannot pay them. Expanding Medicaid would help keep them open.
The federal government pays 90% of the cost of Medicaid.
So, the cost to North Carolina of expanding Medicaid, is minimal. But the benefit to low-income people is maximal. Gov. Roy Cooper is right to insist that he will not approve the new budget without Medicaid expansion.
If the expansion he urges is made, 500,000 to 600,000 North Carolinians would become eligible for Medicaid coverage.
It is insane not to support that expansion.
So, please, urge your legislators to expand Medicaid.
Ellen W. Gerber
High Point