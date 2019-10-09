20181003g_nws_bryanseries (copy)

Karl Rove speaks at the Guilford College Bryan Series in the Greensboro Coliseum on Oct. 1, 2018.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Democrats believe that running on issues and policies is the way to victory. The majority of Americans believe in the programs espoused by the Democrats.

However, since Watergate and the rise of investigative journalism, the wounded party has reverted to new tactics for revenge.

The Republicans’ tactics — the four D’s: Deceit, Deflection, Deception and Dirt — show that Republicans will go to any lengths to beat Democrats. They spent millions in the 1990s instigating and pushing scandal after scandal. In 1996 the tactics of Lee Atwater and Karl Rove had not had time to indoctrinate enough voters against the Democrats. But in 2000 the water was muddy enough that the Republican court awarded the victory.

In 2016, after 25 years of Deceit, Deflection, Deception and Dirt had been sown on the Clintons, the act of causing someone to accept as true or valid what is false or invalid could and did happen. How? By constantly repeating their lies over and over until a sizable portion of voters bought the tricks, scams and cons.

They are reaching into that playbook again. Do you want government that works for the people or a continued charade?

Jim Dye

Pleasant Garden

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments