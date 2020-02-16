Senate Republicans have quite a story they can tell their grandchildren. They can tell them how they permitted the worst thing the Founders feared would happen — rule by an all-powerful leader with unquestionable authority — to happen.
They were aware of kings and dictators and sought to avoid that happening in this country. They wanted a country where the populace had a role in government rather than being subjects under authoritarian rule. The Constitution worked well for more than 200 years until Senate Republicans, who were afraid to speak in defense of the Constitution, gave up their freedom of speech and granted all powers to President Trump.
The diligent and successful efforts by the framers of the Constitution have now been discarded and we no longer have the three branches of government providing checks and balances on each other.
Will the Senate Republicans brag to their grandchildren their role in the destruction of our Constitution? It’s quite a legacy to have to live with.
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
