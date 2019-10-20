The Republicans in the General Assembly have finally admitted that there is a health care coverage gap and are pushing their Carolina Cares bill.
In exchange for Medicaid, it requires those covered to prove employment and imposes premiums of 2% of their income.
While these do not sound burdensome, there are pitfalls.
The work requirement necessitates new infrastructure to track Medicaid recipients.
Experiences in other states (namely Arkansas) show many possible issues. The tracking systems are typically online and risk crashing.
In addition, North Carolina has a significant population without reliable internet access — especially in lower income brackets. And the new 2% premiums could send some families into financial ruin.
As a physician, I treat those in the coverage gap.
They typically live from paycheck to paycheck, and the addition of a premium may be overwhelming to their tight budgets.
Premiums effectively expand the bureaucracy by requiring a collection system.
The premiums may not even pay for the collection system itself and would do little to cover actual health care costs.
Carolina Cares is not caring at all. Its requirements could keep eligible North Carolinians uninsured.
Call your state senator and representative and demand that they wake up to this wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Joel Gallagher
Greensboro
