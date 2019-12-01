New documents show contacts between Giuliani and Pompeo

The political theater continues:

  • “Giuliani says documents (files on the Bidens) to be released ‘if I disappear’ ” (Bloomberg).
  • “President Donald Trump dismissed House Democrats’ decision to launch an impeachment inquiry as ‘witch hunt garbage’ ... “ (USA Today).
  • “Democrats on this committee read out a purely fictitious rendition of the president’s phone call” (Devin Nunes).
  • “People don’t want to be informed. They want to feel informed” (Roger Ailes).

This has been the long-term strategy of conservative leadership since Mr. Ailes started his “everything wrong in your life today is a result of the Democrats and liberals” meme.

Echoed by conservative talk radio and the GOP, this scapegoating was strong enough to turn the frustration with, and hatred of, government into the election of Donald Trump; thus dousing the “light upon the hill.”

There is now a sinister aura of darkness shrouding all of Mr. Trump’s present actions. Christian scripture states, “But men loved the darkness rather than the Light, because their deeds were evil” (John 3:19).

The light of truth in the Ukraine affair was revealed by professional diplomats and military professionals during two weeks of House testimony.

Will evil men prevail, or will American eyes be opened by the light of truth and support impeachment?

John Dickey

Greensboro

