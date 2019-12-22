The Republicans in the impeachment hearings are voicing such strong defense of President Trump and saying that things are going as desired under his governance. But I question: Where is their freedom of speech ? Which Republicans dare speak against their leader?
They choose instead to live under the fear that they can never speak negatively about President Trump. This is not the democracy for which this country has been known for more than 240 years
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
