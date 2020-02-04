The Republicans in the Senate remind me of the Tories who, during the American Revolution, sided with and fought for the monarchy. The Tories supported the king, who they believed was ordained by God to govern and could do as he wished.
As we know, he sent his army to subjugate Americans who opposed tyranny and wanted freedom as well as a democracy. Now the Senate Republicans who are intent on protecting Trump have shown the same subservience as the royalist Tories to maintain their own status (monetary/political).
For those who have supported Trump and Republicans in Congress, I encourage you to pay attention to not what they say but to what they do regarding who benefits from their legislative actions on taxes, Social Security, health care costs (medication, Medicare) and the environment (water quality/contamination).
One final note: Just like Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which allowed monies from corporations and other undisclosed sources to influence and buy our elections, was a devastating blow to our democracy, the Senate Republicans have abdicated their constitutional responsibilities by blocking witnesses, which may well be the death knell for our U.S. Constitution and democracy.
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
