Sharon Contreras (copy)

Sharon Contreras

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

Over the years I have attended numerous Guilford County Board of Education meetings. Of all the school superintendents I have seen in action during and after my daughters’ graduation from our public school, I have been most impressed by Superintendent Sharon Contreras, and I was pleased to read that the board extended her contract and added to her retirement fund.

My support of Superintendent Contreras was heightened upon reading in Tuesday’s News & Record of her plans for consolidating the tasks for the chief financial officer and chief of operations, as well as strengthening the student assignment position.

I hope that the Board of Education, when presented with Contreras’s plans, will see their merits and fully support them.

Larry Morse

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments