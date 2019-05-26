In 2018 Guilford County saw a reduction of overdose death rates after years of rising O.D. death rates. This decline is directly related to harm-reduction groups educating folks about the importance of naloxone access, overdose prevention, recognition, reversal and Good Samaritan laws.
The N.C. legislature is in the process of passing a “death by distribution bill,” which would add a murder charge for giving a person drugs that lead to death. This legislation uses tough-on-crime logic that has proven ineffective for years. It is important to note that these laws won’t just be ineffective; they will be deadly.
If this bill is passed, the Good Samaritan Law, which prioritizes life by giving immunity to people who call 911 to report overdoses, will be undone and people will be terrified to call for help. I lost my daughter to an overdose and I understand the need to blame, but we must know our loved ones are dying of something far more complicated than the person who handed them drugs. The true problem is ineffective drug policy, stigma, and inaccessible and poorly regulated treatment programs. Countries and states who are doing best are those who adopt harm reduction and end their war on people.
Louise Vincent
Greensboro