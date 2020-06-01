Trump warns of military action; Floyd's brother wants peace (copy)

Protesters rally in front of Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Philadelphia, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

 Matt Slocum/Associated Press

We cannot continue to say that most of the police in our communities are good officers, that there’s just a few bad apples.

Not when they are complicit bystanders. When they take no action and keep silent.

The good officers must take a stand. They must stop fellow officers from using these inhumane and life-threatening methods of “restraint.”

The good officers know in their gut when something is just plain wrong.

They know when it goes against the moral code they’ve sworn to uphold.

It’s time for them to set aside their misplaced allegiance. When they to do this, the killing will stop and we can call them good officers again.

Janet Mackenzie

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments