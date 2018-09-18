There were highs and lows on my recent visit in Palestine, where I attended trustee meetings of the Ramallah Friends School.
A definite high was attending the first attempt at silent Quaker worship by more than 700 predominantly Muslim students and staff at the school. The room burst into spontaneous applause when it was over.
But a definite low was being there when the U.S. announced elimination of aid to the Palestinians through UNRWA and USAID; cancelling support of East Jerusalem hospitals, including a Lutheran hospital that has the only cancer center in Palestine. The cuts cost $1 million in grants to the Quaker school for elementary school facilities, physical education and environmental programs. They cost the sister of a Guilford College graduate her job training youth in leadership and critical thinking; they could mean losing six hospitals.
In spite of the impact, the Palestinians remain resolute in refusing to be blackmailed into forfeiting their dignity, rights under international law and struggle to end the military occupation.
Palestinians and their Israeli partners have crafted numerous positive proposals for a comprehensive peace, including one by the parent of another Guilford College graduate who would see two nations in one homeland.
Sadly, all this is ignored in applying a “business” model that believes money and strong-arm tactics can coerce what only a just and equitable solution can hope to attain.
Max L. Carter
Greensboro