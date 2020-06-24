A Tulsa rally attendee said, “I don’t mind going into an arena with the pandemic and the spikes because that’s the beautiful thing about our country.
“I know that I am fully taking on the risks of possible encountering or, you know, being exposed to it but as an American that’s my right.”
More than 10,000 people are killed each year in accidents involving a drunk driver. We know that if you choose to get into a car while drunk, you do so at the risk of your own life and the lives of others.
So what does this have to do with wearing a mask? A primary way COVID-19 spreads is from droplets from our mouths and noses. Wearing a mask blocks most of those droplets from infecting others.
So, if wearing a mask helps to protect ourselves and others from a life-threatening disease, how is it an American right not to do so any more than it is a right to drive a car while driving drunk?
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
