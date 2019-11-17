In regard to “It is God’s Will that Trump is president” (column, Nov. 10) and remembering last week’s sermon that “GOD loves us all the same,” I wonder if the writer can honestly say that she supported President Barack Obama to the same extent and with the same quasi-religious fervor as she does our current office-holder.
Kenneth Sisk
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.