Presidential candidate Barack Obama visits the Greensboro Farmer's Market in 2008.

 JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ/News & Record

In regard to “It is God’s Will that Trump is president” (column, Nov. 10) and remembering last week’s sermon that “GOD loves us all the same,” I wonder if the writer can honestly say that she supported President Barack Obama to the same extent and with the same quasi-religious fervor as she does our current office-holder.

Kenneth Sisk

Greensboro

