Franklin Graham in Greensboro (copy) (copy) (copy)

The crowd reacts to Franklin Graham’s message when the evangelist stopped in Greensboro on Oct. 9 as part of his “Decision America Tour.”

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

God depends on His children to be obedient to Him — to pray for guidance and wisdom. We have to vote. He can’t do it for us. And we need to know the vast difference between the Democrats and Republicans.

Elizabeth A Jones

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments