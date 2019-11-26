“When a bunch of known corrupt people unite against one man and spare no effort to ridicule him, blackmail him, and attempt to assassinate his character, blindly follow that one man!”
— Marcus Aurelius
Take heed, Democrats, because Trump’s job approval numbers have actually risen during the impeachment circus chaired by lead clown Adam Schiff. Also notable is the stock market’s all-time high and consumer confidence peaking while the Democrats were united in their effort to assassinate Trump’s character with hearsay “evidence” which, at one point, was declared “better than firsthand accounts,” according to one Democrat on the “Intelligence” Committee.
But please, impeach. I’d love to see Hunter Biden, his dad (Quid Pro Joe), along with Schiff, on the witness stand — being grilled by Ted Cruz.
John Parson
Stokesdale
