Charles Davenport Jr. “bastardized” our language with his COVID-19 “glossary” on May 17. At the least, his (mis)use of terms such as “masochists” is laughable.
His self-centered view that social distancing “is no imposition at all” for “anti-social creatures” like himself implies that physical distancing is an affront to responsible citizens. I was enraged by his description of “corona cowards” until our elementary-age son said he would rather be a “corona coward” than a “corona catcher.” The old “sticks and stones” adage helped me engage the rational side of my brain, as if I were helping two children solve a dispute.
Words do, in fact, matter. Mr. Davenport’s decision to use the opposites “coward” and “hero” tells me that he has a basic understanding of language and anticipated rebuttals about the definition of bravery. Ironically, those he describes as “corona cowards” have the courage to endure a new reality in a way that is safest for all. We are not “driven by paranoia and irrational fear.”
What I am frightened of is a potential outcome of his dangerous words. At worst, his “glossary” encourages others to not only ignore public health warnings, but to chastise those who follow them.
Mary Kristen Clark
Greensboro
