When you see a disaster unfolding and nobody listens, what happens?

Karen Cobb, a professor in Earth and atmospheric sciences at Georgia Tech, recently was on Christmas Island, home of the world’s largest ring-shaped coral reef, about 1,300 miles south of Hawaii. As a climate scientist, she was collecting coral skeletons to produce estimates of past ocean temperatures. This is something she has done for more than 20 years and in recent years she had witnessed about 85% of the island’s reef system perish due to rising ocean temperatures.

With Donald Trump’s victory, she knew the environment was in great danger worldwide. Trump was a global warming skeptic. More money in his pocket. The same for the Koch brothers. When you see a danger and nobody listens, what happens? A worldwide calamity.

Can we stop global warming? Probably not. But we can slow it down. It will take all of us working together. What kind of legacy do you want to leave your grandchildren or great-grandchildren? What will they say about their grandpa or grandma? Global warming is all around you. It is very real.

Leon Yow

Asheboro

