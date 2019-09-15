Habitat

As a mental health therapist, I usually see people for the first time when they are the most miserable, the most ready for relief from their suffering.

Their focus is, understandably, on what is “wrong” and on “fixing” it. I get it. Been there, done that myself.

However, what we nearly always discover is that my clients don’t actually have a “problem” that must be “solved.” We find that what has been felt and thought of as a “problem” has actually been only (but profoundly) an experience of disconnection and a lack of purpose.

Once we become aware of this, we begin the process of re-connection and re-engagement in creating meaning. We are reminded of Viktor Frankl’s assertion:

“The more one forgets himself- by giving himself to a cause to serve or another person to love — the more human he is and the more he actualizes himself.”

Nothing is a more powerful, more effective “strategy” to lessen the burdens of stress, anxiety, or depression than this encouragement to serve, to give of ourselves.

Want relief? Connect with your community.

Share your gifts. Give to gain.

Dortch Mann

Greensboro

