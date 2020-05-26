There is no doubt that the protester in the political cartoon (May 12) is a Trump supporter. Be that as it may, she typifies the many protesters who show up in Raleigh, protesting stay-at-home orders, wearing no masks, tightly congregated, demanding that everything should be opened.
The next panel should be entitled “The courage of her convictions,” as she is being prepped in the mortuary, convinced that the virus did not pose a threat. The only problem is that we do not know how many people she may have infected in acting out her convictions.
H.C. Roethling
Greensboro
