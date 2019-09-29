Regarding NASCAR’s plans to phase out gun advertising: Despite the fact that most racing fans are likely against banning gun ads, being for gun control can save thousands of lives in the United States.
Guns to me have a tendency to spread negative energy like a cancer.
Every citizen has the right to exercise his or her Second Amendment rights, but reasonable controls should in place for safety.
Banning these ads is a step toward awareness. Kids nowadays are walking around with hunting rifles at the age of 16 and at that age you can’t even buy tobacco legally.
NASCAR is very popular among our state and I applaud it for going against the grain to fight for what’s right.
Someher Purcell
Winston Salem
