Kudos to Tom Imbus for his letter (“Pause from the hating and step up to help,” March 20).
Trump haters, in addition to those mentioned, do need to give it a rest — their letters are getting tiresome.
Marilyn Gideon
Greensboro
Give what a rest, Marilyn? Demanding that our chief executive stop lying 20 times a day? That he stay awake during a debrief for a pandemic that could kill hundreds of thousands of Americans because of his lazy incompetence? (I'm sure by now you have seen the video of the Mango Menace nodding off while he was apprised of the situation. Leadership at its finest!) What exactly should Americans stop resting about? It seems with your own lazy LTE that you demand we all shut up and accept the incompetence of the worst, most criminally incompetent president we have ever had to endure. You seem to lack the mental capacity to understand that the only reason we have witnessed over the last three years unprecedented deficit inflation, wage stagnation, unemployment explosion, crisis unpreparedness is because of YOU. YOU and the other 60 million morons who keep supporting this imbecile. All it would take is half of you telling the truth. Admitting you voted for an absolute idiot to lead what was once the greatest nation the world has known. That's all t would take. That's what you and Fat Greg and Imbus-cile and Frances the idiot mule don't seem to understand. Trump is incapable of fixing this. We can't survive until you low brow morons admit you made a mistake. You have to step up and be brave. Be brave and say out loud in your social media, in your chats with family, everywhere that Trump is killing America and it has to stop now. We are facing the greatest threat since the last Republican idiot brought us to the brink of destruction. (Yay Bush and Cheney!) It's on you., lady. And by the way the rest of us won't forget who the traitors are.
