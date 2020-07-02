“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.”
“Words are never adequate provocation for violence.”
These are some of the adages that helped form the basis for any strength, toughness, resilience and restraint that I possess.
Granted, I was raised in a time when those characteristics were respected; indeed, they were revered. Healthy competition was recognized as a cornerstone of growth. Success was commonly aspired to without any guilt. Failure, and what is learned from it, provided the ability to rebound from the adversities that always accompanies life.
Somehow, this is no longer true in America and no longer true in today’s world. There is no right to not be offended. Your feelings will be hurt. Some people will be mean. This has always been true, and always will be. Hate cannot be legislated away or eradicated by protest. Whenever and wherever you scoop up a handful of people there will be good and bad among them. The world is an unforgiving place, especially when leaving the confines of Western society, which supposedly accommodates — indeed codifies — freedom of thought and expression.
Get over yourself. Get thicker skin. Grow up. Get real.
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro
