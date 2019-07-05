Gerrymandering is wrong.
The drawing of voting district boundaries to allow one political party to make it certain that it will win an election virtually every time is un-American. We all believe in a level playing field, in fairness.
If your favorite football team is playing a game, you want a level field. You don’t want the players to have to play every game with the field tilted downward against them so that they have to run uphill the entire game. They would always lose.
This is what Democratic candidates face in many North Carolina state legislative districts and in congressional districts as well.
It’s wrong and it’s un-American. We are better than this. Americans have always believed in fairness.
Let’s make our elections fair again. Let’s get an independent commission to draw the boundaries.
Gary Parker
Archdale