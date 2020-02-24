It’s no wonder the Guilford County Board of Commissioners doesn’t trust the Guilford County Schools.
While students are consistently late for school because of driver shortages — while we should be concentrating on getting students to school on time, and while drivers’ pay is low — what’s actually happening?
School buses are taking students to the polls to vote.
At what cost? Who approved this? Not the Board of Education, not the county commissioners, as neither body knew about it.
So what’s the problem here? And is it legal? At a time when we should be building trust between the commissioners and the school system, GCS leadership is further eroding that trust.
Class time and my taxes are used in a hastily put-together plan to drive students to polls. Students can get to polls on their own, if they are so inclined. At a time a study says we need $2 billion-plus to upgrade our schools, how in the world can we expect the commissioners to do anything remotely toward that goal if GCS continues to promote a private agenda?
And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out whose agenda that is.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
