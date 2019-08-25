After more than 45 years of garbage pickup from Republic Services, the service has gotten sloppy and my garbage is not being picked up.
I called them once about it, but it seems the customer has to continue to call every week in order to get the garbage picked up, and if you don’t do that you have to pay for the pickup anyway. I would think a reputable service would check on these things if a customer has had a problem.
I don’t think the customer should have to call every week to obtain services they have paid for, but this seems to be the thoughts of Republic Services. So now they expect me to pay for services not rendered because I did not feel I should have to call to remind them every month to pick up my garbage.
I would think that after 40-plus years of picking up my garbage, they should be able to remember to do it, especially when it was sitting by the road on garbage day.
Nancy Harrelson
Jamestown