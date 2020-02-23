My son has sensory processing disorder. This is a complex neurological disorder that causes him to have difficulty with processing sensory stimuli in the same manner as a typically developing child.
Since he turned 3 years old he has received services through Guilford County Schools’ Exceptional Children Department. He has an Individual Education Program (IEP) that ensures he has an equitable education and receives the therapies and related services that his disability requires. Establishing an effective and appropriate IEP is nothing short of a nightmare for parents and comes with a lot of tears and frustration.
Our fight is made more difficult when public schools are not fully funded. Only the public schools — not charters or private schools — are required by law to adhere and implement the IEP. Many children with IEPs are highly intelligent and often go on to become engineers, medical researchers and technology innovators, a statistic often overlooked when they are having a meltdown in the classroom due to their hidden disability.
It is imperative that voters elect only candidates who will fully fund public education. My son’s future, and the hundreds like him in Guilford County Schools, depends upon it.
Donna Ward
Greensboro
