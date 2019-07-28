House schedules override vote on Cooper's NC budget veto (copy)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announces that he plans to veto a GOP-backed state budget during a press conference on June 28.

 Travis Long

There has been much discussion and disagreement about the annual budget proposed for North Carolina. I have no idea how it is decided how to allocate funds or how requests are handled. But after reading an article in the News & Record about the budget I am very concerned that $2.5 million has been included to place a statue on the Capitol grounds in Raleigh! Really?

How far would that amount would go to feed the poor, or build “ tiny houses” for the homeless, repair our schools, etc.? Where did this request come from and why was it included in the budget?

Margaret Willard Weikel

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.