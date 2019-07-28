There has been much discussion and disagreement about the annual budget proposed for North Carolina. I have no idea how it is decided how to allocate funds or how requests are handled. But after reading an article in the News & Record about the budget I am very concerned that $2.5 million has been included to place a statue on the Capitol grounds in Raleigh! Really?
How far would that amount would go to feed the poor, or build “ tiny houses” for the homeless, repair our schools, etc.? Where did this request come from and why was it included in the budget?
Margaret Willard Weikel
Greensboro