It is that time of year again when our local governments discuss and vote on the next fiscal year budgets. The county manager has proposed a budget that calls for no tax increase.
None of us enjoy more taxes except for the right reason. The county budget only funds half of the school board’s request.
We are falling behind. The Wake County manager recommended a 6.36 cent tax increase, of which $36.5 million is recommended for the Wake County public school system. The Mecklenburg County manager recommended $50 million for public schools. This increase raises the teacher supplement to make their teachers the highest-paid in the state.
The Orange County manager proposes a 3.3% increase in taxes, funding all but only $1 million of their schools’ funding request.
A quality public school system should be the top priority for our elected leaders. Our school administration has done an excellent job with limited resources. They cannot keep getting better results with fewer resources. There are 72,000 young people counting on us to expose them to a quality education. I urge our county commissioners to fund the school administration’s full budget request.
Jim Melvin
Greensboro
