Like many others with loved ones on the front lines of this war, I am proud of, and worried about, my daughter, who is a physician assistant. Let us unite in urging the administration to move heaven and earth to get our heroes the equipment they need to stay safe as they fight for us.

Here is my daughter’s message from the front lines:

“We fight on the first & the last line of the #coronavirus pandemic alongside hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers. We can’t take care of you, your family, or your loved ones without protecting ourselves with PPE (personal protective equipment).

“We are the fighters of COVID-19 and these are our faces. If you’re a healthcare worker, post your COVID19 fighting face with your name and job so the public, government, and society have faces to put with the people being directly harmed by those not practicing social distancing and not providing us with adequate PPE.”

Please, let’s get these heroes the equipment they need now!

Ron Nichols

Greensboro

