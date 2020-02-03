Yesterday, as I was watching the Senate impeachment process, I was also reviewing some old files.
I came across a copy of Gov. Alexander Martin’s (state senator from Guilford, 1778-1782) statement to the state of North Carolina covering his four months of expenses as one of their five delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787 in Philadelphia.
Two years later, on Dec. 22, 1789, he wrote, in advocating for the adoption of that document by the people of North Carolina: “A jealousy of their ruler ought to subsist in all free Governments as the guard that freedom hath over tyranny.”
Words from a Founding Father.
Charles D. Rodenbough
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.