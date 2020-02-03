Yesterday, as I was watching the Senate impeachment process, I was also reviewing some old files.

I came across a copy of Gov. Alexander Martin’s (state senator from Guilford, 1778-1782) statement to the state of North Carolina covering his four months of expenses as one of their five delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787 in Philadelphia.

Two years later, on Dec. 22, 1789, he wrote, in advocating for the adoption of that document by the people of North Carolina: “A jealousy of their ruler ought to subsist in all free Governments as the guard that freedom hath over tyranny.”

Words from a Founding Father.

Charles D. Rodenbough

Greensboro

