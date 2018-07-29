There has been much talk lately about providing free health care to all U.S. residents.
I am a certified liberal in regard to many things. I like the idea of providing free basic health care to everyone. However, with rights should come responsibilities. If we are to contemplate providing health care as a right, then we need to carefully consider the responsibilities/restrictions that will be attached to such a right.
Will individuals be held responsible for leading a healthy lifestyle? If not, why not? Why should my tax dollars pay for someone’s unhealthy lifestyle?
How about smoking? If I am going to have to pay for someone else’s health care, I want to eliminate smoking as a cause of self-induced health problems. Will the government require no smoking as a restriction? Hopefully!
Currently, I don’t mind my tax dollars helping to pay for medical care for those who have certain pre-existing conditions. But what about in the future, when genetic alteration could prevent such a disease? Will the government have the right to require such genetic repair to avoid paying for subsequent long-term medical treatment? I hope so. Remember, your rights end where mine begin, and there is no free cheese in the trap.
Greg Benoit
Greensboro