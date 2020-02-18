We have less than 10 years to address the climate crisis before it is too late. In the 6th Congressional District race, Rhonda Foxx brings a clear passion and sense of urgency to this issue.
I know Rhonda will work tirelessly to ensure we pass on a livable world for our children and grandchildren. In Congress, Rhonda will support the Green New Deal, which will make a bold investment in clean and renewable energy to transition our economy to 100% clean energy.
This transition will create thousands of jobs around the country with a just transition for workers. She will also work to improve air and water quality across the district. Rhonda knows that no family in the 6th District should have to battle health issues that come from dirty air and water with high amounts of lead. Rhonda will fight to end these environmental injustices and ensure all families can thrive. Her passion and competence on this issue is why I support her candidacy.
Our Congress needs new leaders with diverse perspectives in order to deliver real change. Rhonda Foxx is the candidate our district needs to get results for our families.
I encourage you to support her on March 3.
Shanelle Tate
Greensboro
