Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity of Fox News.

 Fox News

I feel there is a real need to tell those who get their news exclusively from Fox that you are being terribly misled.

No, let me be crystal clear: You are being lied to.

If you watch prime time Fox News you must believe that Democrats are excluding Republicans from the impeachment inquiry hearings — that it is all being conducted in secret and Republicans can’t attend. Well, you are 100% wrong.

Forty-seven Republican lawmakers from three House committees — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight — have been allowed to attend and to participate in all depositions. If any of these 47 Republican congressmen do not attend the depositions conducted by these committees, they are doing so by choice. Bet you didn’t know that, huh?

Steve Gilley

Reidsville

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments