As a American veteran and an independent voter — and not a Trump lover — I try to keep a fair and open mind. I want what is best for America, and its people.
The Democrats have succeeded in alienating me from voting for them. They are not a political party anymore. They have became a cult.
Politics is only a way to get Americans to drink the Kool-Aid; unfortunately, they have found many willing to participate.
Trump’s term is almost over, so if people want a change of leadership they will vote him out. The Democrats feel he has to be taken out, because if they don’t the people will re-elect him. Instead of wasting time on impeachment, they should be finding electable candidates. Whether Trump runs again or not, with their policies they will find themselves on the sidelines again in 2020.
David Burke
Greensboro
