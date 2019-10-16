Debate rivals assail Warren as she joins Democrats' top rank (copy)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, center, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., right, stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times at Otterbein University Tuesday.

 John Minchillo/Associated Press

As a American veteran and an independent voter — and not a Trump lover — I try to keep a fair and open mind. I want what is best for America, and its people.

The Democrats have succeeded in alienating me from voting for them. They are not a political party anymore. They have became a cult.

Politics is only a way to get Americans to drink the Kool-Aid; unfortunately, they have found many willing to participate.

Trump’s term is almost over, so if people want a change of leadership they will vote him out. The Democrats feel he has to be taken out, because if they don’t the people will re-elect him. Instead of wasting time on impeachment, they should be finding electable candidates. Whether Trump runs again or not, with their policies they will find themselves on the sidelines again in 2020.

David Burke

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments