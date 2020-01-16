I found Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s comments in the Jan. 12 Opinion section very interesting. He boasted about Republican leadership in the N.C. legislature: lowering taxes on families and small businesses, etc., but bemoaned that North Carolina lacks a comprehensive vision for the state’s future.

He stated: “I envision a state that invests in its people — in their education, their work skills and whatever resources they need to have access to well-paying jobs.”

Yet he has been a very active Republican supporter of limiting pay raises for teachers, which does not support adequate, much less improved, education. Also, this Republican has continued with his party to not increase access to health care through expanding Medicaid to the very people who could benefit more from education and higher-paying jobs, if only their health needs were taken care of.

Mr. Forest seems to be speaking out of both sides of his mouth. I tend to believe actions speak louder than words. He says one thing, but he and the Republican Party have acted very differently. Which do we believe?

Mary Lee Rembert

Greensboro

