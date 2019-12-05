Folks should look at https://tinyurl.com/yyxpqo5x . It’s a factual comparison of the theory of foreign aid versus sanctions, ridicule and brazen hatred being focused on people leaving Central America to come here.
You would leave your home too if the environment was as bad as many communities down there are. They would rather stay home but there is desperate poverty, police oppression, corruption and violent lawlessness in many areas.
Let me quote former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.): “In my years in the U.S. Senate and in treating patients in developing countries around the world, I have consistently found that our foreign assistance is not simply an altruistic gift but a strategic investment that benefits our own citizens. It strengthens economies and creates new trading partners, stabilizes governments and diminishes havens for terrorism, reduces the spread of global disease, and shows America at its best.”
That’s not what your (evangelical, excluding Trump) White House wants to do at all.
They are working against reality and Christian teaching, and everything will get worse.
Stop this stubborn ignorance.
John C. Miller
Randleman
