The U.S. is allocating so much money to defense. Yes, it is crucial to have a secure military; however, the issue is people are fighting for extremist groups out of desperation. In Somalia, people are joining the terrorist group Al-Shabaab not because they agree with what the group is fighting for, but because it’s the only way to survive. In exchange for their service, extremist groups will often provide the soldiers and their families with either food or enough money to get food.
If we invested the money wisely, we would not have nearly as much conflict and the need for a large defense budget. We can alleviate potential threats to U.S. security while making a sound investment that is beneficial to both parties.
The International Affairs budget (hardly 1% of our federal budget), lifts people out of extreme poverty, allows for the opportunity for self-sufficiency and helps to create consumers. As poverty rates drop, it creates more consumers of U.S. goods. Assisting countries to develop improves U.S. national security because poverty causes instability in governments and communities.
This instability allows for authoritarian regimes to rise up and take control, as we have observed with terrorist groups in Afghanistan, Sudan and Somalia.
Sarah Clark
Greensboro