February is American Heart Month and today is National Wear Red Day. Cardiovascular disease kills one in every three women — that’s one woman about every 80 seconds. The good news: It is also up to 80% preventable. Every one of us can make a difference in our heart health.
I’m a senior vice president at Cone Health and proud to be chairperson for the American Heart Association’s Guilford Go Red for Women Campaign this year.
For me, it is not just professional; it is personal. I lost my mother after a long battle with heart disease. She neglected her health while focusing on taking care of others. Her symptoms worsened over time, but like so many women, she ignored the warning signs.
On behalf of the American Heart Association and Guilford Go Red for Women sponsor Cone Health, I invite all women in our community to wear red today. Check out your risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Learn the lesser-known warning signs for a heart attack in women and make a small change today to be healthier. We need to make our health a priority. To learn more, search for Guilford Go Red.
Debbie Cunningham
Greensboro
