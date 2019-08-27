Mideast Israel Palestinians

Israeli border police search a man driving out of the Palestinian neighborhood of Jabal Mukaber in Jerusalem in 2015. Israel had erected checkpoints and deployed several hundred soldiers as it stepped up security after a series of attacks in Jerusalem.

 The Associated Press

Last week my wife and I went to the airport to meet the daughter of good friends from Palestine and helped her move into her residence hall at one of Greensboro’s colleges.

To travel to the U.S. from her home near Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s ancestral village of Beit Ur al-Fauqa, she had to get special permission from the occupying military administration, navigate past heavily armed soldiers at different checkpoints, and undergo humiliating security questioning before boarding her plane. By comparison, the trip from PTI Airport to campus went like a breeze.

The experience highlighted for me that it was no “stunt” for Tlaib to call attention to the suffocating details of Palestinian life under military occupation.

Our student can certainly “one-up” her friends when they complain about the hardship of lugging all their stuff up the stairs into their dorm room.

Max L. Carter

Greensboro

