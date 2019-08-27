Last week my wife and I went to the airport to meet the daughter of good friends from Palestine and helped her move into her residence hall at one of Greensboro’s colleges.
To travel to the U.S. from her home near Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s ancestral village of Beit Ur al-Fauqa, she had to get special permission from the occupying military administration, navigate past heavily armed soldiers at different checkpoints, and undergo humiliating security questioning before boarding her plane. By comparison, the trip from PTI Airport to campus went like a breeze.
The experience highlighted for me that it was no “stunt” for Tlaib to call attention to the suffocating details of Palestinian life under military occupation.
Our student can certainly “one-up” her friends when they complain about the hardship of lugging all their stuff up the stairs into their dorm room.
Max L. Carter
Greensboro
Nice way to politicize a college student who likely just wants to go to college.
