Regarding Romaine Worster’s comment (May 24) that congressional Democrats want to provide funds for the arts to reward artists for voting Democratic: First, it’s my impression that Democrats are also very much concerned with ministering to the hungry, the poor and the unhealthy. Second, I have creative and arts-loving friends who vote Republican.
Mainly though, I want to address her comments that art is a luxury that, in times of crisis, is not essential. In the days of the caveman, humans, like animals, were perhaps concerned only with surviving. Later, humans acquired a belief in the divine and a love for beauty, natural or created. (Can we call these things a “soul”?) Both worship and the arts connect us with the divine and with other human beings, past and present.
Of course, in this crisis we need to nourish the hungry, but I don’t think we can ever fail to nourish the soul as well without losing our sense of humanity. Indeed, at a time when physical contact with other humans must be limited, arts seem more essential than ever in providing spiritual connections.
Richard G. Cox
Greensboro
