What I learned from Fox News this morning:
Trump has obtained the release of Michael White from Iran.
The stock market is looking good.
Republican senators are investigating “the illegal actions” of the Obama FBI during the Russia probe and Mueller investigation.
Four former policemen were charged in the death of George Floyd. According to Chad Wolf, “caches of Antifa and anarchist weapons have been found in the rioting cities.”
According to Sen. Tom Cotton, the president is well within his rights to use active-duty military forces against rioters.
Andrew Cuomo is a hypocrite.
To further justify Sen. Cotton’s desire for law and order to return to the streets of America, Assistant Press Secretary Hogan Gidley passionately avers that Mr. Trump is the “Unifier in Chief”; he is only interested in the safety and well-being of all Americans. Gidley has personally viewed rioters beating people within an inch of their lives; “American cities are burning to the ground.”
Gen. James Mattis has his “head in the sand” because he disagrees with the president’s views on active-duty military personnel being used when and how the president alone directs.
Fair, unbiased and free.
John Dickey
Greensboro
