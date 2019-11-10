Maybe in a good town like Greensboro it’s commonplace to see two forces for good change the trajectory of four families’ livelihood in five days’ time.
Maybe this is just how Greensboro rolls.
But if, by chance, your readers missed Habitat for Humanity and the Greensboro Builders Association building four homes in five days, perhaps they’d welcome some observation from somebody who’s never seen the likes of such magnanimous magnitude.
Long hours, countless gifts of time, hard work and generosity help families buy and build their own beautiful Habitat home. This by itself is amazing. But then a good group like The Greensboro Builders Association comes along and says, “Let’s build four Habitat homes in a week!
“Let’s volunteer 120 hours of time, so we can hand the keys to the home owner Friday night!”
As a result, this tremendous partnership built their 64th house together last week. What a gift, Greensboro, to have these life-changing organizations leading the way for healing, hope and good.
Mind you, this is only the observation from somebody who spent a great day with some dear friends on Picard Street. What a day.
What a partnership. Wow!
Leslee Wray
Mount Gilead
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.