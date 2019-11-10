500th Habitat Home (copy) (copy)

Leon Wade (left) and Donna Goods look out of the wall of their future home at the wall raising of the 500th Habitat for Humanity home in Greensboro on Oct. 10.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Maybe in a good town like Greensboro it’s commonplace to see two forces for good change the trajectory of four families’ livelihood in five days’ time.

Maybe this is just how Greensboro rolls.

But if, by chance, your readers missed Habitat for Humanity and the Greensboro Builders Association building four homes in five days, perhaps they’d welcome some observation from somebody who’s never seen the likes of such magnanimous magnitude.

Long hours, countless gifts of time, hard work and generosity help families buy and build their own beautiful Habitat home. This by itself is amazing. But then a good group like The Greensboro Builders Association comes along and says, “Let’s build four Habitat homes in a week!

“Let’s volunteer 120 hours of time, so we can hand the keys to the home owner Friday night!”

As a result, this tremendous partnership built their 64th house together last week. What a gift, Greensboro, to have these life-changing organizations leading the way for healing, hope and good.

Mind you, this is only the observation from somebody who spent a great day with some dear friends on Picard Street. What a day.

What a partnership. Wow!

Leslee Wray

Mount Gilead

