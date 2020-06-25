I don’t know how an African American man feels when he is driving and observes blue lights behind him, when he is followed in a store or when he is accused of committing an infraction and is not given the chance to tell his side of the story — or is not believed when he does.
I benefit from white privilege. I’ve been “let off” by friendly police officers when stopped or given a break rather than given a ticket or taken to the police station. I’ve engaged in unacceptable conduct in the past but have been given “a pass” a number of times. I have not walked in a Black man’s shoes or felt the touch of fear he may feel when confronted by police. It’s time we took the time to learn how our Black and Brown sisters and brothers feel about the systematic racism that has long existed in our country.
Listening is a good first step. We need to make it clear that we support the war against racism, which should not be tolerated in any country, and that the Constitution applies to everyone.
Let’s support the protesters as they focus attention on this inequitable and racist treatment.
H. Graham Dail
Greensboro
