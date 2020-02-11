President Trump’s performance at the National Prayer Breakfast ought to convince his supporters that he is not the kind of person who should be leading our country. Taking over what has been an event for all political parties and religions to come together in peace, he held up the newspaper declaring his acquittal and attacked those who disagreed with him.
President Trump continues to surprise me with how low he will go in attacking others while seeking revenge. Ridiculing people whose lives are shaped by faith and judging their faith-based decisions as untrue is playing God. I believe only God should be the judge of others’ faith. Can’t the Republicans find a candidate to work for the issues they support without having someone who continues to insult and degrade others?
Trump has acted like a big bully, giving most Democratic candidates nicknames and even making fun of Pete Buttigieg’s name. Imagine what would happen if a teacher or professor made fun of students and gave them nicknames like the president does. That teacher would be fired very quickly.
If you like Trump’s policies, please find a candidate worthy of respect and one who does not continually tear down others.
Sue Jezorek
High Point
