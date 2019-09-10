For those who are so opposed to the tariffs being placed on China, I would invite them to view the Netflix documentary “Death by China.”

While tariffs may not be the only response to China’s marketing practices, this film might change the perspective of those who are so opposed.

John Stanley

Jamestown

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Load comments