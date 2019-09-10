For those who are so opposed to the tariffs being placed on China, I would invite them to view the Netflix documentary “Death by China.”
While tariffs may not be the only response to China’s marketing practices, this film might change the perspective of those who are so opposed.
John Stanley
Jamestown
