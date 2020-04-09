The election mess in Wisconsin this week shows the importance of being able to vote by mail.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar has introduced a bill, The Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act, that would ensure voters have 20 days of early voting in all states, require that all mail-in ballots submitted during the 21 days leading to an election be counted, and ensure that all voters have the option to request absentee ballots.
The House and Senate are considering the Resilient Elections During Quarantines and Natural Disasters Act of 2020.
That bill aims to allow the 2020 election to continue without disruption using a system that has been gaining traction since the Civil War: voting by mail for any reason. Already 28 states allow absentee ballots by mail. Three states currently hold elections entirely by mail.
One of them, Washington, has the highest turnout of any state in the nation because everyone gets sent a ballot. Given the COVID-19 crisis, voting by mail is preferable to going to a polling place and risking getting the virus.
Voting by mail increases turnout, which Republicans fear, but which should be the goal of fair elections. Please learn about and support these two important bills.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.