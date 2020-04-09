Wisconsin voters wait hours at the few open polling stations (copy)

People line up to vote  during the primary in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Voters lined up to cast ballots across Wisconsin, ignoring a stay-at-home order in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Mike De Sisti/Associated Press

The election mess in Wisconsin this week shows the importance of being able to vote by mail.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has introduced a bill, The Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act, that would ensure voters have 20 days of early voting in all states, require that all mail-in ballots submitted during the 21 days leading to an election be counted, and ensure that all voters have the option to request absentee ballots.

The House and Senate are considering the Resilient Elections During Quarantines and Natural Disasters Act of 2020.

That bill aims to allow the 2020 election to continue without disruption using a system that has been gaining traction since the Civil War: voting by mail for any reason. Already 28 states allow absentee ballots by mail. Three states currently hold elections entirely by mail.

One of them, Washington, has the highest turnout of any state in the nation because everyone gets sent a ballot. Given the COVID-19 crisis, voting by mail is preferable to going to a polling place and risking getting the virus.

Voting by mail increases turnout, which Republicans fear, but which should be the goal of fair elections. Please learn about and support these two important bills.

James Bennett

Greensboro

