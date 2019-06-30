“Scare them away” is not a strategy. The administration adopted deterrence early on as their primary approach to managing immigration.
Family separation and poor conditions in detention centers were described by administration officials themselves as factors to deter more people from coming across the southern border. These situations were meant to strike fear in migrants who might be considering the journey.
We’ve learned recently more about inhumane conditions and treatment, especially of children, at holding facilities for migrants. My concern is that this is happening because the administration is taking their fear strategy to a new, more extreme level: child neglect.
The early deterrents had not proven successful, so what’s even more frightening that might deter migration? The answer is: inhumanity to children.
What’s more abhorrent than mistreatment of a child?
If our administration and Congress aren’t smart enough to design a humane immigration program that benefits all of us, then we need to vote in an administration and Congress that is.
Call your senators and representatives and let them know that’s exactly what we’ll do.
I hope that scares them away.
Kathy Wheeler
Summerfield