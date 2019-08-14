We have not learned from the past. Now is not the first time America has separated families. If you look far back enough in history you will find that thousands of black families were separated also at the request of the slave master.
So, what harm did that do? Well, just look at our prisons and the countless numbers of black men who are not in a home with their children. I know it happened years ago, but it became normal for black families. Now, here we go with our Hispanic people. Children from broken homes all over again.
The separation of families has not made America great. It has made us a prison factory and created a fatherless-home industry. We will be great again when we work to keep families together.
Making children grow up without parents is like expecting a garden to grow with no water. Over time the seeds just die and come to nothing. This was wrong way back then and it is wrong now.
Darlene Lindsay
High Point