The Oct. 8 article in the News & Record by the UNC Media Hub, about the lives and motivations of family farmers in North Carolina and elsewhere in our country, was exceptionally well done.
The article’s blend of personal reporting and statistical analysis of this sector painted a lucid and compelling picture of the rewards and challenges presented by this life choice. Great insights!
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
