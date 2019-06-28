A recent letter (“No room for God?” Pat Anderson, June 27) commended the special sections in the Sunday newspaper of June 23 and noted that they lacked any mention of where to worship God.
She is right. Greensboro is home for me in part because of the richness and diversity of the Kingdom of God, whose expressions seem to be everywhere.
The Kingdom of God, Jesus tells us, is around us, within us, among us and near at hand. In the Kingdom of God in which we abide in this life, I see it everywhere.
In the ripples of my friends dealing with the communal lament following the abrupt closure of the American Hebrew Academy. In passing more than 20 churches along Friendly Avenue and knowing that both Temple Emanuel and the Beth David Synagogue are near. In the way that I plan my drives along North Elm Street and South Elm Street based on the Mass schedules at St. Pius X and St. Benedict’s Catholic churches. In the Friends meetings and the holy silence.
The sections did not speak of houses of worship. Where is God in the Triad?
The Rev. Beth Woodard
Greensboro
